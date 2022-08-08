Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Purchases 35,561 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,561 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up about 2.3% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $22,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock traded down $2.44 on Monday, reaching $199.71. 32,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,893. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.44.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.67.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

