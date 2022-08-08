Dogecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $9.35 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion and approximately $386.68 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00020130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00263323 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000728 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000963 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

