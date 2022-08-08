Doliver Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 0.5% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.72. 98,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,096,379. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

