Doliver Advisors LP Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.92. 93,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,865,879. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $347.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

