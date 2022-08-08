Doliver Advisors LP Purchases 1,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.7% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 545,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $450,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.9 %

KO traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.81. 186,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,006,545. The firm has a market cap of $271.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

