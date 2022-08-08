Doliver Advisors LP Sells 310 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.8% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.77. The stock had a trading volume of 40,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,024,294. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.09. The firm has a market cap of $151.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

