Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) versus Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) Head to Head Survey

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) and Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Pengrowth Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $93.42 million 10.69 $67.83 million $2.91 9.13 Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A

Dorchester Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pengrowth Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 77.26% 80.03% 77.49% Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dorchester Minerals and Pengrowth Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Pengrowth Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

