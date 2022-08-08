Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Buys 15,000 Shares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.69 per share, with a total value of C$295,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,548,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$109,261,748.47.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 9,100 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.37 per share, with a total value of C$185,337.88.

On Monday, July 18th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,245.50.

On Friday, July 15th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 12,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.69 per share, with a total value of C$233,657.50.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 28,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.94 per share, with a total value of C$539,915.40.

On Monday, July 11th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 20,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.19 per share, with a total value of C$383,862.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 0.3 %

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 155,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,830. The firm has a market capitalization of C$924.14 million and a PE ratio of 5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$18.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

