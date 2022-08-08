Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 135,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,695. The firm has a market capitalization of C$918.03 million and a P/E ratio of 5.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.90. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$18.52 and a one year high of C$30.53.

Insider Activity

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,001,926.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,426,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$191,191,077.18. In other news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 132,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.69 per share, with a total value of C$3,001,926.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,426,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$191,191,077.18. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 20,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$383,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,388,073 shares in the company, valued at C$103,413,823.90. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 249,700 shares of company stock worth $5,380,112.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

