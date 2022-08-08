Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UNGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 135,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,695. The firm has a market capitalization of C$918.03 million and a P/E ratio of 5.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.90. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$18.52 and a one year high of C$30.53.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,001,926.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,426,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$191,191,077.18. In other news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 132,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.69 per share, with a total value of C$3,001,926.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,426,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$191,191,077.18. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 20,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$383,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,388,073 shares in the company, valued at C$103,413,823.90. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 249,700 shares of company stock worth $5,380,112.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

