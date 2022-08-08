Drep [new] (DREP) Tops One Day Volume of $948,107.00

Drep [new] (DREP) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Drep [new] has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $24.76 million and approximately $948,107.00 worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Drep [new] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

