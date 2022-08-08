Duality Advisers LP Acquires 43,728 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 187.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,728 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,040,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,099,000 after purchasing an additional 907,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LKQ by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,332,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $740,302,000 after purchasing an additional 515,085 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,835,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,298,000 after buying an additional 907,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,150,000 after purchasing an additional 69,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,484,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,070,702 shares of company stock worth $255,605,503. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $55.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

