Duality Advisers LP Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 170.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,716 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 41.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 254,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 74,415 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,147,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 518.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 18,154 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $88.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.62.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 3,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $300,453.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,538.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James R. Zarley bought 7,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 3,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $300,453.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,538.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,338 shares of company stock valued at $630,613 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Articles

