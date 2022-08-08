Duality Advisers LP Has $2.94 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,497 shares of company stock valued at $41,130,902. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH stock opened at $300.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $305.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.58 and its 200 day moving average is $182.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.52.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

