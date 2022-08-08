Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.37 Million in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.5% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 105,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $42.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

