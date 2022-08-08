Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.72 Million in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $111.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.14. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. UBS Group cut their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,122.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,122.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,130 shares of company stock worth $11,368,022. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

