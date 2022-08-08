Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.76 Million in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.09% of The Hain Celestial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. CWM LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. CL King assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

