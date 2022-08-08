Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.87 Million in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Aflac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

NYSE:AFL opened at $59.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.85. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

