Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 116,350 Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 116,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Price Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on Macy’s to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.