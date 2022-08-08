Duality Advisers LP Sells 26,149 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,149 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 51,685 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 183.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 154,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 99,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 146.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 321,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,385,000 after buying an additional 191,182 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $37.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBWI. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Bath & Body Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

