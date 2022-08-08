Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,494 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Teradata by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Teradata by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 352,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after buying an additional 40,285 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Teradata by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 508,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after buying an additional 85,844 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $35.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDC has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Teradata Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.