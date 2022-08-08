Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Trading Down 4.5%

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $98.13 and last traded at $98.39. 9,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 542,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUOL. Raymond James raised Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Duolingo to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

Duolingo Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $88.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $942,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $6,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 25,358 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $2,625,060.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,311.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $942,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,647 shares of company stock worth $13,644,892. Corporate insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Operations LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 83.2% in the second quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $9,463,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Duolingo by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,653,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,308,000 after purchasing an additional 603,323 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

