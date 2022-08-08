Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($35.05) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DUE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($28.87) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($48.45) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.70) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €42.00 ($43.30) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($40.21) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

ETR:DUE opened at €24.06 ($24.80) on Thursday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €20.92 ($21.57) and a one year high of €44.08 ($45.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.64.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

