DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Trading Down 7%

Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) traded down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.85 and last traded at $31.85. 1,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 96,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

DXP Enterprises Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $611.86 million, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.41 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

