Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $118.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 44.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

