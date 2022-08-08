e-Gulden (EFL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $56.00

e-Gulden (EFL) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.06 million and $56.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0617 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00020131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00262550 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000733 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000967 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002266 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,805 coins and its circulating supply is 17,170,648 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

