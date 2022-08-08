e-Money Hits Market Capitalization of $9.42 Million (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002008 BTC on exchanges. e-Money has a total market cap of $9.42 million and $253,770.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get e-Money alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 167.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.51 or 0.01923297 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014477 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com.

e-Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.