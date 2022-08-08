EarnX Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (EARNX)

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, EarnX has traded up 360,260.9% against the dollar. EarnX has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and approximately $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EarnX coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 237.9% against the dollar and now trades at $486.73 or 0.02033292 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014664 BTC.
About EarnX
EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance.
EarnX Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for EarnX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EarnX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.