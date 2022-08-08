eBoost Trading 27.4% Higher This Week (EBST)

eBoost (EBST) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $387,271.53 and $17.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eBoost has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

