Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-$5.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $68.26 on Monday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.51. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho cut Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.75.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Edison International by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 26,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Edison International by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,076,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,537,000 after purchasing an additional 391,626 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.