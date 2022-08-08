Einsteinium Trading 14.9% Higher This Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $2,946.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00020090 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00262924 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000733 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000967 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,758,897 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

