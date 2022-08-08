Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.06-1.13 EPS.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $19.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

