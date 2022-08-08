Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.06-1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.465-4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.12-0.18 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.40.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.91. 10,616,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,683,468. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $232,000.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

