Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,000 ($36.76) target price on the stock.

EDV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($25.24) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 3,000 ($36.76) to GBX 2,500 ($30.63) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,275.20 ($27.88).

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

EDV opened at GBX 1,689 ($20.70) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,343.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,705.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,822.77. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,505 ($18.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,176 ($26.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

