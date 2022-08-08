Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energy Transfer Trading Down 2.6 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

