Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Enerplus has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Enerplus has a dividend payout ratio of 5.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enerplus to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Shares of ERF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,029. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $513.15 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 81.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth $37,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth $135,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth $136,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

ERF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enerplus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

