Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.50 million-$303.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.45 million. Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.84-$1.89 EPS.

Envestnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 908,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,527. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average is $67.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -99.82 and a beta of 1.16. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Envestnet

ENV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Envestnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Envestnet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Envestnet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter.

About Envestnet

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.