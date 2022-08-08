EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $485.00 Price Target at Barclays

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $410.00 to $485.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EPAM. Susquehanna Bancshares raised EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.38.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $430.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,491. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.00. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

