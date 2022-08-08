EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $1.48 million and $312,881.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 153.1% against the dollar and now trades at $449.55 or 0.01884948 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014725 BTC.
EpiK Protocol Coin Profile
EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.
Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol
Receive News & Updates for EpiK Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EpiK Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.