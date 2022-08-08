EQT Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 23,108 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the average volume of 14,897 put options.

EQT Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.86. 32,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,892,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19. EQT has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EQT will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in EQT by 79.9% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,000 shares in the last quarter. Forrestal Agricultural Corp bought a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $183,175,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $157,875,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

