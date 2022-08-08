Equalizer Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $984,885.99 and $21,890.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 156.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.28 or 0.01909864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014894 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

