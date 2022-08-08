ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.12-$3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15. ESCO Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.12-$1.18 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESE stock traded down $1.22 on Monday, hitting $77.49. 81,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $96.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,885,000 after acquiring an additional 37,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after buying an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.