ESL Trust Services LLC Has $289,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ESL Trust Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.1% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
IWM stock opened at $193.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
