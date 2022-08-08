Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for about 1.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $180,053,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after buying an additional 158,591 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Generac by 1,075.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,285,000 after purchasing an additional 145,898 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Generac by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,894,000 after purchasing an additional 135,585 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.81.

Shares of Generac stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $250.59. 24,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.17. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

