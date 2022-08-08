Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuit Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $465.41. The company had a trading volume of 29,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,879. The company has a market cap of $131.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.06 and its 200-day moving average is $444.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.70. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.84%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

