Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $4.89 Million Position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.36% of Identiv worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Identiv by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv during the first quarter valued at $406,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Identiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Identiv in the 1st quarter worth about $1,357,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVE traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,887. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. Identiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Identiv had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

INVE has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Identiv from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Identiv from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Identiv in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

In other Identiv news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $111,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,629,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,313,439.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

