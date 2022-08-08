Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $4.17 Million in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 371,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Evolus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter worth $863,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Evolus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 36.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on EOLS shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In related news, Director David N. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Evolus news, Director David N. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David N. Gill sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $69,600.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,568 shares in the company, valued at $452,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,585. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOLS stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $9.59. 18,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,859. The company has a market cap of $537.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.60. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.15. Evolus had a negative net margin of 59.35% and a negative return on equity of 107.14%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

