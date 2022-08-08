Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,241 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. NexWave Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $268,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,452.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,994,730 shares in the company, valued at $10,426,245.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $268,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 636,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,452.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,221,000 shares of company stock worth $3,125,180. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViewRay Price Performance

NASDAQ VRAY traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $3.47. 15,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,473. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 75.54% and a negative net margin of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRAY. BTIG Research reduced their price target on ViewRay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ViewRay from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

About ViewRay

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.