Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 188 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $417,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 48.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.10.

NYSE:MLM traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $353.38. 12,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,572. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.10. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

