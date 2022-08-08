Estate Counselors LLC Buys 16,932 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $15,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.02. 9,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,136. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $107.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.65.

