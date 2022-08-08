Estate Counselors LLC Has $4.37 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,312,000 after acquiring an additional 48,053 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,981,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 85,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IWD stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.67. 33,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,467,293. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

